WORTHINGTON,

Lois Miriam:

23.10.1935 - 01.08.2019





If roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me.

Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me.

Tell her I love and miss her and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile.

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day.

But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.





It's been one year since you left us Mum, but it still feels like yesterday.



Our love always, Lyn and Ian, Renee, James and Fleur, and Miles and Rose xx



