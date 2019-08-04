WORTHINGTON, Lois Miriam
(nee Donnithorne):
Now at peace after a short illness, Lois passed away early on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan, and adored mother of the late Craig. Much loved and treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Lyn and Ian. A very special and loved Nana to Renee and James (London), Miles and Rose (Wellington), James and Alex (Nelson), and great-Nana to Fleur Arabella (London). We would like to especially thank all the staff of Nelson Hospital who cared so attentively for Lois through such a difficult time. The family wish to advise that a private service was held for Lois on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Messages to 87B Darlington Road, Miramar, Wellington 6022.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 4, 2019