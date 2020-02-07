WALTON, Lois June:
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, with her loving family by her side, on February 6, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Cindy and Terry, and Nathan and Julie, precious granny of Hana, loved daughter of the late John and Edith, cherished friend, sister and sister-in-law of Glenys, Jack (deceased) and Joan, Jenny (deceased) and Basil Green, and the late Ronnie, loved sister-in-law of the Kurukaanga family, a loved aunty, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greymouth Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 74 Marlborough Street, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Lois's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Monday at 11.00am, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 7, 2020