NICHOLLS, Lois Esma:
On November 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, aged 87 years. She was the much loved wife of Tony, mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jenni, Lorraine and Geoff, Dean and Lee, and Kay and Paul. Loved grandmother of Chris and Amy, Gina and Vaughan, Shane and Erin, and Aaron, Gareth and Lauren, Katalya and Emma-Mae, and a much loved great-grandmother of Lillia, Maddison, Makayla, Lucia and Isabella. Messages to 4 Brook Street, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Lois's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Monday, November 30 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 26, 2020