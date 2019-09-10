AITKENHEAD,
Lois Ann: QSM
26.01.1941 - 08.09.2019
Passed away in Richmond. Dearly loved wife of Russell Verdon Aitkenhead, much loved mother and mother-in-law, friend, and Nana of Brent and Nikita Aitkenhead (Richmond), Summer and Jo Baxter (Blenheim), Ross, Lesley, Kayla, Cameron, and Jarrod Aitkenhead (Adelaide), and Leigh, Matt, and Paige McCrorie (Richmond). The family wish to acknowledge and thank Lois' amazing support team during her journey, Kathie Taylor - Oncology Nurse, and Dr Kate Gregory, and Dr Geoff McAlpine. Over recent months the care and support from Nelson Tasman Hospice has also been outstanding. Thank you so much to everyone. The funeral service to celebrate Lois' life will be held in the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, on Friday, September 13, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, Lois and family request that donations be made to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 10, 2019