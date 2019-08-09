LOW,
Linda Sarina (nee Serci):
Peacefully at Masterton Hospital on August 5, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved wife of Gary. Loved mother, mother-in-law and nonna of Dion, Stephanie and Jane. A loved sister and auntie. Special thanks to the nursing and medical staff of Masterton Hospital. No flowers by request. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, August 14, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. The rosary will be recited in the above church on Tuesday (August 13) at 5.30pm. All messages to "the Low family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 9, 2019