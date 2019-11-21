WELLS, Lex Ernest:
Died peacefully after a short illness, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at home with Beryl and Eric. Aged 85 years. Much loved uncle of all his family. Special thanks to the girls from Nurse Maude and The District Nurse Service for their excellent service to Lex and for their amazing support to the family. Also a big thanks to Hospice Marlborough. Messages may be sent to 66 Broadway, Picton 7220. A gathering to celebrate Lex's life will be held at Lex's home, 54C Devon Street, Picton, at 1.30pm, on Saturday, November 30. It would be appreciated if those attending could please bring a small plate of food to share - thank you.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 21, 2019