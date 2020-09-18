WHAITIRI,
Leslie Patricia Gail:
Passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Lowry. Loved mother of Sharmaine, Tracey, Korena, Jason, Donna, Tina, Lavina, Corry, and Nina. Loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Leslie's life has been held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, on Friday, September 18. Messages can be sent to Leslie's family c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or online at www.shoneandshirley.com where you can also view the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 18, 2020