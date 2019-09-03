HENSON,
Leslie Norman (Les):
On August 31, 2019, at Aberleigh Rest Home, Blenheim, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Janine and Peter (Australia), Sheryl and Brent (Greymouth), Ian and Debbie (Koromiko), Vonna and Dennis (Australia), and father to the late David Muir. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandies. Messages to 63 Freeths Road, RD3, Blenheim 7273, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 441, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Les's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, September 6, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 3, 2019