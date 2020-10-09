Leonie HEATHER

Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson 7010
Death Notice

HEATHER,
Leonie Jan (nee Williams):
Aged 70 years. Died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 5, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Mum had a sudden illness and will be greatly missed by many. Loved mum of Carleen, Jillaine, son-in-law Jai, and nana to Manon, Gray and Ulani. Loved sister of Maxine, sister-in-law of Gordon, aunty to Bridget and Phillipa, and a great friend to many. A memorial service will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday, October 13, at the Simplicity Chapel, 69 Haven Road, Nelson. Messages c/- Jillaine Heather, 4 Burn Place, Nelson. Please consider donations in lieu of flowers/gifts to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 9, 2020
