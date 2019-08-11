Leonard STOKES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard STOKES.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

STOKES, Leonard Harley:
Harley WWII service number 4211953. Passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019; in his 98th year. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cecil and Mary Stokes. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Harley's service will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 65 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to Shone & Shirley & Boucher Ltd, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. Many thanks to the staff at Kensington Court for their care and kindness to Harley.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.