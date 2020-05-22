RAMSAY, Leola Clare:
Peacefully passed away at Nelson Hospital after a short illness, May 15, 2020, aged 92. Devoted and much loved mother of Peter and Brian; daughters-in-law, Bev and Diane; cherished and proud Nan of four, and Great-Nan of nine.
Your memory we will always treasure, and will remain in our hearts forever.
- Natassja and Duncan, Stirling, Elora; Cherie and Tremayne, Spencer, Makenzie; Lucretia, Azlynnae and Ssjahvonelle (Perth-Western Australia); Kurt and Sara, Ryder, Cooper, Axel (Leksand -Sweden).
A chapter completed, a page turned, a life well lived,
a rest well earned.
Thank you to the staff at AT&R Nelson Hospital, Kensington Court and Nurse Maude.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 22, 2020