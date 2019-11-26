NEWPORT,

Leah (nee Sandhurst):

1802 - 1884In memory of Leah Newport who passed away 135 years ago today November 27, 1884 at her home in Brooke Street, Nelson. Leah was born in Buckinghamshire England and arrived in New Zealand on August 27, 1842 on board the Sir Charles Forbes with her husband Stephen and their three daughters: Lavinia, Jane and Rose Anna. Because of your search for a better life in this foreign Land, there are now many of your descendants living here experiencing the life you dreamed of. Never to be forgotten by the generations that followed.

Rest in Eternal Peace

Inserted by one of your Great. Great-Great-Grandsons: M.N.



