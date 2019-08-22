READE,
Lawrence Burnard (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019, at Oakwoods Rest Home, Richmond, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Zelma, loved father and father-in-law of John and Liz, Hilary and Nigel, Lisa and Chris. Loved grandad of Kelsey, Bailey and Rhys, Jaxon, Morgan and Trent. With special thanks to the staff at Oakwoods and the Nelson Hospice for their great care of our Dad. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 26, at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, at 2.00pm. Messages of condolence to Marsden House Funeral Services, 41 Nile Street, Nelson 7010. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Nelson Hospice.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 22, 2019