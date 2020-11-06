HUME, Lachlan Peter Craig
(Locky):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 31, 2020, aged 68. Treasured and much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Locky will be very sadly missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service to celebrate Locky's life will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 2.00pm, at the Nelson College Hall, 67 Waimea Road. Messages can be sent to the Hume family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 6, 2020