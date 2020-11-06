Lachlan HUME

Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Nelson College Hall
67 Waimea Road
Death Notice

HUME, Lachlan Peter Craig
(Locky):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 31, 2020, aged 68. Treasured and much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Locky will be very sadly missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service to celebrate Locky's life will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 2.00pm, at the Nelson College Hall, 67 Waimea Road. Messages can be sent to the Hume family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 6, 2020
