RIDDLE,
Kevin Stuart (Big Kev):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospice, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, December 28, 2019; aged 61 years. Loving husband of Helen. Father and father-in-law of Brigette and Ben, Sam and Tim. Cherished pop of Amanda, Indie, and Addison. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. A service to celebrate Kev's life will be held at the Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Friday, January 3 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or posted to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019