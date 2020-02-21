Acknowledgement

EDWARDS, Kevin John:

The family of Kevin Edwards of Wakefield wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many whanau members, friends, neighbours who visited our home, attended the service, who provided support for us at this sad time. For those who phoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards, baking, gift cards, gift baskets, accommodation and bedding, koha, we are truly grateful. For those who visited Kev whilst he was in Christchurch Hospital, he knew you were there. We give thanks to the Fire Dept, St Johns, Police and the people who helped at the scene for their professionalism in attending our accident. Nelson Hospital and Christchurch Hospital. Thank you Simplicity for your sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



