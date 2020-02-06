Kevin EDWARDS

Guest Book
  • "To Dianne and family , what a shock it was to hear this..."
    - Heather and Eric BROWN
  • "Your hearts will be broken at this very sad time,thinking..."
    - Annette Nichols
  • "RIP KEVIN CONDOLENCES TO ALL THE FAMILIES OUR THOUGHTS ARE..."
    - Bill and Peter Byrne (BCL CRANE AND CARTAGE)
  • "So very sad to here of this tragedy. Kevin was the nicest..."
    - Cheryl Roach
  • "Dianne, Thinking if you at this very sad time. Many..."
    - Steffan & Jo Eden
Service Information
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Annesbrook Church
40 Saxton Road West
Stoke
View Map
Death Notice

EDWARDS, Kevin John:
Tragically taken from us on February 3, 2020, in Christchurch Hospital as a result of a road accident, aged 78 years young. Most dearly loved husband of Dianne. So very much loved Dad, step-dad, father-in-law and friend of Nicky and Dean, Paul and Freyja, Debbie and Gavin, Brian, Sheryl and Mike, and Tanea. Adored grandpa and grandad of Jacob, Jayden, Isaak, Nevarna, Liam, Livy, Lara, Kahlan, Kahn, Lexie and Ngahere. Great-grandpa of Archer-Rose, Noah and Kiah.
Our hearts are broken.
Kevin will be at home at 31 Wakefield-Kohatu Highway, Wakefield, for people who wish to pay their respects from Saturday, February 8, 2020, until Monday, February 10, 2020. A funeral service for Kevin will be held at Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road West, Stoke, Nelson, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
