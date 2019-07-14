DE COURCY,
Kevin Richard:
Passed away peacefully in Nelson surrounded by his family on July 12, 2019; aged 90. Much loved and cherished husband of Val for 58 years; greatly respected father of Gerard and Janice, Jan, Clare and Joe, Catherine and Daryl; Grandad of Alisha, Hilary, Amy, Alice, Bridget, Anna, and Megan. A Rosary for Kevin will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 5.00pm, and Requiem Mass to follow at 11.00am on Wednesday, July 17, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 14, 2019