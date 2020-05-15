Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kereopa RATAPU. View Sign Service Information Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson , Nelson 035465700 Death Notice



C763625 Corporal

12 December 1963 -

9 April 2020

Was laid to rest on April 24, 2020, at Maramahãtea, Tawapata. He uri o Rongomaiwahine, Ngãti Kuia, Te Aitahanga a Mahaki me Te Tairawhiti no Kurahaupo me Horouta waka. Kereopa passed peacefully in Whakatü - Nelson. Loved by his children, Numia, Vance, Kelton, whangai Rozanna, mokopuna Seifer, Salem, Vizion, Massive, Zaidan and Clara, his siblings, whãnau, hapü, Iwi, whanaunga, friends, associates and colleagues. Cherished by all, forever loved. Arohanui ake tonu ake, hoa rangatira Tracey Kingi, moe mai i taku tau. Whakamihi Tenã koutou katoa o ngã Iwi o Te Tau Ihu o Te Waka a Mãui, me te whãnau Ratapu, Kereru, me te whãnau Tamatea, Mataawaka o te Tai Aorere, ngã marae o Te Tau Ihu, Pouwhakataki - NZ Pirihimana Te Taiaorere, Te Kaunihera o Whakatü, Te Hãhi Ringatü o Te Wairua Tapü, Te Hãhi Mihingãre Whakatü, Te Piki Oranga, Nelson-Tasman Hospice, NgãTarahit o Tawapata Sth 3A4, DPMC, Mum me oku whãnau, me ngã whanaunga, ngã hoamahi, me ngã hoa katoa. He mihi aroha kia koutou mo koutou mahi whakamahana I runga I te mãtãtuhitü turu tangihanga o Kereopa. Mong ã karakia I noho ki te hohipera, Te Hãhi Ringtü i tuku wairua me ng ã karakia ia ata ia po, tae atu ki tõna ukaipo ki Maramahãtea. Kanui tonu nga mihi kia koutou katoa, e rau rangatira mã, tenã koutou, tenã koutou, tenã koutou katoa. Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, thank you for the exemplary service to assist with Kereopa's return to his ukaipo Maramahãtea. To all whãnau, friends, colleagues and associates, too many to name, who gave aroha and tautoko during this time kanui, kanui taku aroha kia koutou katoa, na Tracey.







RATAPU, Kereopa (Kelly):C763625 Corporal12 December 1963 -9 April 2020Was laid to rest on April 24, 2020, at Maramahãtea, Tawapata. He uri o Rongomaiwahine, Ngãti Kuia, Te Aitahanga a Mahaki me Te Tairawhiti no Kurahaupo me Horouta waka. Kereopa passed peacefully in Whakatü - Nelson. Loved by his children, Numia, Vance, Kelton, whangai Rozanna, mokopuna Seifer, Salem, Vizion, Massive, Zaidan and Clara, his siblings, whãnau, hapü, Iwi, whanaunga, friends, associates and colleagues. Cherished by all, forever loved. Arohanui ake tonu ake, hoa rangatira Tracey Kingi, moe mai i taku tau. Whakamihi Tenã koutou katoa o ngã Iwi o Te Tau Ihu o Te Waka a Mãui, me te whãnau Ratapu, Kereru, me te whãnau Tamatea, Mataawaka o te Tai Aorere, ngã marae o Te Tau Ihu, Pouwhakataki - NZ Pirihimana Te Taiaorere, Te Kaunihera o Whakatü, Te Hãhi Ringatü o Te Wairua Tapü, Te Hãhi Mihingãre Whakatü, Te Piki Oranga, Nelson-Tasman Hospice, NgãTarahit o Tawapata Sth 3A4, DPMC, Mum me oku whãnau, me ngã whanaunga, ngã hoamahi, me ngã hoa katoa. He mihi aroha kia koutou mo koutou mahi whakamahana I runga I te mãtãtuhitü turu tangihanga o Kereopa. Mong ã karakia I noho ki te hohipera, Te Hãhi Ringtü i tuku wairua me ng ã karakia ia ata ia po, tae atu ki tõna ukaipo ki Maramahãtea. Kanui tonu nga mihi kia koutou katoa, e rau rangatira mã, tenã koutou, tenã koutou, tenã koutou katoa. Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors, thank you for the exemplary service to assist with Kereopa's return to his ukaipo Maramahãtea. To all whãnau, friends, colleagues and associates, too many to name, who gave aroha and tautoko during this time kanui, kanui taku aroha kia koutou katoa, na Tracey. Published in Nelson Mail on May 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers