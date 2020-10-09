Dr Kenton PALMER

Death Notice

PALMER,
Dr Kenton Lee (Kent):
18 July 1946 -
6 October 2020
Aged 74 years. Loved husband and best friend of Susan, father of Tasmine and Addison, father-in-law of Cara. Idolised older brother of Sally, and brother-in-law of Peter Vendetti. Kent lived by his principles, always endeavouring to help those who knew him understand the complexities of the world with his astute knowledge. Friends of Kent and the family are invited to join together to remember Kent's contribution to our planet. This will be held on Friday, October 16, 10.00am, at Butler's Berry Farm and Cafe, SH1, south of Makikihi, South Canterbury. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 361 Waimate-Hunter Road, 8 RD, Waimate.

