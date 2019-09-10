SMITH,
Kenneth Peter (Ken):
Passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jenny. Stepfather to Gina and special grandad to Sam and Tom. The Service for Ken will be held at the Nelson Cathedral, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by the burial at the Marsden Valley Public Cemetery, Stoke, Nelson. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Hospice would be gratefully received and can be made at Ken's service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 10, 2019