IVORY,
Kenneth Edward (Ken/Ivo):
Died peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Rest Home on December 29, 2019, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather, and loved partner of Julie Brewerton. Cherished father and father-in-law of Miriam and Don Clementson, and the late Kevin. Awesome grandad to Luke and Carla, Joel and Kiri, Aimee and Anthony, Ebony and Calum, and an adored great-grandad of Ben. Messages c/- 41 Salisbury Road, Richmond, Nelson 7020. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Church of Christ, Cnr Croucher and D'Arcy Street, Richmond, on Friday, January 3, 2020, commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019