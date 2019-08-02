BECK, Kenneth Harold
Pearce (Ken):
Former Waimea County Engineer and JP, passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on July 31, 2019, aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Babette; Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Linda, Christopher and Heather. A treasured Grandad of Michael and Stephen, James and Caroline; Brother of Isabel, Barbara and the late Bill. Thanks to staff at Nelson Hospital for their professional and compassionate care during Ken's last week. A funeral for Ken will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, Richmond, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent to Marsden House Funeral Service, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 2, 2019