Kenneth BECK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth BECK.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

BECK, Kenneth Harold
Pearce (Ken):
Former Waimea County Engineer and JP, passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on July 31, 2019, aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Babette; Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Linda, Christopher and Heather. A treasured Grandad of Michael and Stephen, James and Caroline; Brother of Isabel, Barbara and the late Bill. Thanks to staff at Nelson Hospital for their professional and compassionate care during Ken's last week. A funeral for Ken will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, Richmond, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent to Marsden House Funeral Service, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.