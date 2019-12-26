Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Aged 65, died unexpectedly after a short illness on December 20, 2019, in Mill Creek, Washington.

Ken was born in Newport, Rhode Island, the middle son of what would become a gaggle of seven children in a proud Navy family. Following his father's retirement from the Navy, the family moved from Oregon to Nelson, New Zealand where Ken attended Otago University in Dunedin, studying in the School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Science. During one particularly memorable anatomy lecture, Ken left his mark as one of New Zealand's first streakers.

Having brought the Fosbury Flop from Oregon, Ken went on to win a silver medal in the 1975 New Zealand Track and Field Championships. Ken was also a member of the Otago University Leapfrogging Team which earned a brief stint in the Guiness Book of World Records.

Ken returned to the States in 1976 where he pursued his creative side. He was a uniquely talented graphic designer and writer, bringing his creativity to the marketing efforts of various companies. For the last several years, Ken was the Creative Director of

When not at work, Ken was an avid Seattle sports fan (Go Seahawks! Go Mariners! Go Sounders!), and enjoyed the convivial company of his many friends at locations "where everyone knew his name".

Ken was the loving and proud father of Alison Clare Bacon (Ally) of Mill Creek. He was predeceased by his parents A.V.H. (Meric) and Marion Bacon and his oldest brother, Kelly. Ken will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his brothers KC Bacon (Tacoma, WA), and Andy Bacon (Seattle, WA) and his sisters, Marlo Greenhough (Wellington, NZ), Meredith Cornelius (Nelson, NZ) and Laurie (Annie) Barber (North Andover, MA). Ken was always the fun uncle in his signature black cap to his nieces and nephews, Alex, Brian, Jonathan, Will, Maddie, Mackenzie and Griffin.

As an esteemed patron of the Human Fund, Ken would wish everyone a Happy Festivus. Donations can made in Ken's memory to



