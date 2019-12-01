BURKETT, Kelleigh Marie:
It is with great sadness that Brian and Sharon Wilson announce that their beautiful only daughter Kelleigh passed away peacefully at 7am on November 29, 2019. Much loved sister to Dene, Glenn and Anton, soulmate and wife to Craig, and loving mother to Paige, Holly and Charli, and beloved daughter-in-law to Terry and Joan. Adored by all her many cousins, nephews and nieces. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday, December 4, at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers Kelleigh would like you to support the Sweet Louise Charity.
www.sweetlouise.co.nz
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2019