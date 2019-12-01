Kelleigh BURKETT

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with all of Kelleigh's family at this..."
    - Kim Hobbs
  • "Very sorry to hear of your sad loss . Loving thoughts sent..."
    - Bruce & Carol Hollyman
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Louise Sangster"
  • "Thinking of all the Wilson clan at this sad time , our..."
    - Kerry Robbins
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this sad time Lyn, Mandy, and..."
Service Information
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
094158720
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Death Notice

BURKETT, Kelleigh Marie:
It is with great sadness that Brian and Sharon Wilson announce that their beautiful only daughter Kelleigh passed away peacefully at 7am on November 29, 2019. Much loved sister to Dene, Glenn and Anton, soulmate and wife to Craig, and loving mother to Paige, Holly and Charli, and beloved daughter-in-law to Terry and Joan. Adored by all her many cousins, nephews and nieces. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday, December 4, at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers Kelleigh would like you to support the Sweet Louise Charity.
www.sweetlouise.co.nz


logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.