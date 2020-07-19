WELLS, Keith Sydney:
Born December 20, 1924. Died July 17, 2020; aged 95. Dearly loved husband of Thelma for 67 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Lyn Wells, Christchurch; Lorraine and Graeme Moffat, Balclutha; Beverley Wells, Wellington. Proud grandad of Joanne and Kalley Simpson, Christchurch; Scott and Emma Wells, Chester, England; Andrew and Averil Wells, Rangiora; Adam and Michelle Moffat, Dunedin; Craig and April Moffat, Clinton; Rosalie Moffat, Masterton; Jenny Allen and Robert Brinkworth, Nelson; Matthew Allen and Jessie Payne, Sydney, Australia. Much loved great-grandad of Daniel and Isaac Simpson, Jack and Angus Wells, Lucy, George and Vince Moffat and Oaklan Allen. Sincere thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford. Messages can be sent to the Wells family c- 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson, 7011 or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A funeral service for Keith will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Wednesday, July 22, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 19, 2020