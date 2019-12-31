SMITH, Keith Charles:
13.2.1957 - 28.12.2019
In Nelson, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 62. Dearly loved husband of Lyn (Lynette); loved father and father-in-law of Melissa Smith and Jeremy Edmondston (Christchurch), and Jenna and Brad Heal (Nelson); much loved Pop of Kennadie, and Huntly; son of the late Jim and Laurel Smith; older brother of Roger, Sandra, and Geoffrey (Christchurch); a loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held, but donations in Keith's memory can be made to The Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019