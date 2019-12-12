Keith MCDERMOTT

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Marsden House
41 Nile St East
Nelson
Death Notice

McDERMOTT,
Keith William John:
Peacefully in Nelson on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, aged 92. Former PO Welfare Officer of Dunedin. Much loved husband of the late Betty; father and father-in-law of David, Peter and Elaine, Sally, and the late Janice and Don; loved grandfather of Tom, Tanna, Jamie, Benjamin, Christopher, Ronald, Lynne, and Keith; great-grandfather of Myah.
"Will be dearly missed by all."
Messages to c/- Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. The funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Marsden House, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 12, 2019
