McDERMOTT,
Keith William John:
Peacefully in Nelson on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, aged 92. Former PO Welfare Officer of Dunedin. Much loved husband of the late Betty; father and father-in-law of David, Peter and Elaine, Sally, and the late Janice and Don; loved grandfather of Tom, Tanna, Jamie, Benjamin, Christopher, Ronald, Lynne, and Keith; great-grandfather of Myah.
"Will be dearly missed by all."
Messages to c/- Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. The funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Marsden House, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 12, 2019