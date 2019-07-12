FORSYTH, Kay Wendy:

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Westport. In her 73rd year. Much loved wife of Neville, loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Takayo, and Ali and Kelly, loved nana to Ricky, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Thank you to all the staff of Buller and Grey Base Hospitals for all your care and support given to Kay and our family. Messages to 125B Queen Street, Westport 7825. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Buller Cancer Support is appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Kay will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Wednesday, July 17, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

