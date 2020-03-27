TURNOCK, Kathryn:

Passed away at Nelson Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020, in her 70th year. Loved wife of John. Much loved mother of Karen, and mother-in-law of David Brown. Cherished daughter of the late Jessie and Victor Johnstone, loved sister of the late Alan Johnstone. John and Karen wish to thank the caring staff at Woodlands Rest Home in Motueka and everyone else that supported Kathryn during her lifetime. A private burial will be held at Flett Road Cemetery, Lower Moutere, on Friday, March 27. There will be a celebration of Kathryn's life in Motueka at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the Gateway Trust. Gateway 12-3193-0006559-00, using 'Donation' as a reference. Messages may be sent to 506 Main Road, Riwaka, RD 3, Motueka 7198.



