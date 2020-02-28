MARSH, Kathryn Mary

(nee Gargiulo):

Kathryn's family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support following her unexpected passing. Many thanks to those who sent cards, flowers, visited, phoned and provided food to us all. Thank you also to those who attended her funeral especially those who travelled to be with us. We have been overwhelmed by everybody's love and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation and gratitude.

"She loved and was loved"



