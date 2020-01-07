MARSH, Kathryn Mary
(nee Gargiulo):
Kathryn passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 62 years. Much loved mother of Ngahiraka and Katarina. Adored Nanny of Rahera, Yakira, Caius, Manaia and Manaaki. Dearly loved daughter of Mary Palmer and the late Calvi Gargiulo. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Janice, Chris and Juliet (Queensland), and Stephen and Sandra. Loved by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be missed dearly by us all for her kind heart, sense of humour and devotion to her family. To celebrate Kathryn's life, there will be a service at the Club Waimea Hall Room, Lower Queen Street, Richmond, on Saturday, January 11, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 7, 2020