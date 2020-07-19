WILLIAMS, Kathleen May:
Kath slipped away peacefully, after a long battle, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ernest Rutherford. Much loved wife of Ross (for 65+ years), precious aunt of Fred, Denis and Lance Gear, Denise Cox, Terry Potter and Janet Hardcastle. Loved sister-in-law of Scott and Pam Williams. To honour Kath's wishes a private cremation will be held. Messages c/- 44 Bronte Street, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 19, 2020