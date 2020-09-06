HUNZIKER, Katherine Mary
(nee Harrison):
Died suddenly and unexpectedly at Nelson Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020, with her family at her side. Aged 56 years young. Beloved wife and Soulmate of Urs, Guiding Star and loved mum of Shaun (Switzerland), Crystal, and Shannon. The best Omi in the world of Irina, Tyrone, and Asher, precious daughter of Lynne and the late Eric Harrison. Loved sister of Craig Harrison (Dunedin), Mark Sanders (Australia), and Anna Scott (Wellington), loved by all her nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Messages can be sent to Katherine's family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A celebration of Katherine's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Wednesday, September 9, at 1.00pm. Due to the current restrictions of up to 100 attendees allowed, your love and support is gratefully appreciated, you can view the livestream of the service via the link on Katherine's online tribute page at www.shoneandshirley.com where you can also leave a message for the family.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 6, 2020