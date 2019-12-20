HEAL, Karen Anne:
Peacefully (after a long illness) at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald; daughter of Milton and the late Shirley Lawrie; mother and mother-in-law of Hayden and Shalini, Brad and Jenna; and Nan of Huntly. A memorial service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at the Motueka Fire Station, High Street, Motueka, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2.00pm. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donations box will be present at the service to be given to New Zealand Amyloidosis Patients Association and the Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 20, 2019