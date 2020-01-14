Karen BRANDFORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen BRANDFORD.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

BRANDFORD, Karen:
Passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Daryl, loved mum of Malcom, Richard, Kristine, Vicky, and Shannon. Loved nana of all her grandchildren. Loved daughter of Noeline and the late John Nailer, loved sister of Marilyn and Charlie Cook, and the late Susan. Karen had a combined family service with her sister Susan on Monday, January 13, 2020. Messages can be sent to 10 Taupata Street Stoke, Nelson 7011.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.