BRANDFORD, Karen:
Passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Daryl, loved mum of Malcom, Richard, Kristine, Vicky, and Shannon. Loved nana of all her grandchildren. Loved daughter of Noeline and the late John Nailer, loved sister of Marilyn and Charlie Cook, and the late Susan. Karen had a combined family service with her sister Susan on Monday, January 13, 2020. Messages can be sent to 10 Taupata Street Stoke, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 14, 2020