Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen BARNETT. View Sign Death Notice



With sad hearts, we acknowledge the passing of Karen in Christchurch, on October 29, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Steven Hawker, Kristine Barnett-Watson and Paul Watson, and Alan and Michelle Barnett, very special and cherished Gran/Ga of Anna, Lucy; Keeley, Scarlett, Willow; Ben, Sophie, and Georgia. A daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunty and friend.

A link in our chain is broken

Our heartfelt thanks for the kindness, care and respect shown to Mum from Dr Peter Ganly and the Haematology team and the staff of Ward 11 at Christchurch Hospital. Flowers respectfully declined, but you are welcome to bring a single flower from your garden. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 6, at 11.00am. The recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Church on Tuesday, November 5, at 6.30pm.







BARNETT, Karen Lilian:With sad hearts, we acknowledge the passing of Karen in Christchurch, on October 29, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita and Steven Hawker, Kristine Barnett-Watson and Paul Watson, and Alan and Michelle Barnett, very special and cherished Gran/Ga of Anna, Lucy; Keeley, Scarlett, Willow; Ben, Sophie, and Georgia. A daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunty and friend.A link in our chain is brokenOur heartfelt thanks for the kindness, care and respect shown to Mum from Dr Peter Ganly and the Haematology team and the staff of Ward 11 at Christchurch Hospital. Flowers respectfully declined, but you are welcome to bring a single flower from your garden. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 6, at 11.00am. The recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Church on Tuesday, November 5, at 6.30pm. Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers