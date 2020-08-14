HALKETT, June Margaret
(nee Prescott):
Born July 15, 1927, died in Nelson, August 9, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred Prescott. Dearly loved mother of six very special chosen children: and many others grafted in on the way. Much loved ChCh Nana, grandma and great-grandma.
"One of the special ones"
Her love will continue on. Shine Jesus Shine.
Messages to the Halkett family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of June's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 14, 2020