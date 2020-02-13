June DUNN

Guest Book
  • "To Tony,Family,and Staff of Mapua Leisure Park,Lynda & I..."
    - Rod & Lynda Thrower
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Mapua Leisure Park
Death Notice

DUNN, June:
Aged 71. Passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on February 12, 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Tony Duncan, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Eddie, Jacqui, Craig, Susie and Lisa. Adored Nana of Mia, Tristan and Tyler. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Tony, Brian and Elaine. Family and friends are warmly invited to the funeral service being held at Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, service starts at 11.00am. A further celebration of June's life will be held at Mapua Leisure Park on Saturday, April 4, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.