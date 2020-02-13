DUNN, June:
Aged 71. Passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on February 12, 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Tony Duncan, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Eddie, Jacqui, Craig, Susie and Lisa. Adored Nana of Mia, Tristan and Tyler. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Tony, Brian and Elaine. Family and friends are warmly invited to the funeral service being held at Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, service starts at 11.00am. A further celebration of June's life will be held at Mapua Leisure Park on Saturday, April 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 13, 2020