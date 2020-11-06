GRAHAM-BROWN,
Julie May:
On November 6, 2020, peacefully at Maxwell Care Home, Blenheim, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Murray Brown. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cushla and Richie Gordon, Travis Pawley and Felicity Pawley. Treasured grandmother of Xavier; Sam, Ethan; Sophia, Alyssa and Faith. Loved sister of Lex Graham and Leonie Stack. Messages to 9 Sherwood Place, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Julie will be held at the Salvation Army corner of George and Henry Streets, on Monday, November 9, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 6, 2020