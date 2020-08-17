GRAY, Julian Ross (Jules):
On August 14, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, loved father of Peter and Lynley, Stephen and Lisa, and Duncan and Philippa. Cherished Da of Lucy, Thomas, Dominic, Rose, Katie, Alex, Coen, Harry, Amelia, Joshua, and Ruby. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Jules Gray, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Celebration of Jules' life will held at Beachside Conference & Events Centre, 70 beach Road, Tahunanui, on Wednesday, August 19, at 11.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 17, 2020