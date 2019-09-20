GALLAGHER, Joyce:
Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, in Nelson, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Pat Pretty, Mervyn and Mei. Treasured Grandmother of Bridgette and Ian, Angeline and Pete, Kelly and Michael, Victor, Carmen and Paul. Greatly loved Great-Grandmother of Rhiannon and Loughlan, Hieronymous, Caleb. Alissa and Jennifer. Eldest daughter of the late Eileen and Gordon Radcliffe. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Wayne Clark, sister-in-law of Colleen Moore and Heather Gallagher.
R.I.P.
24.10.1923 - 16.09.2019
A private service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 20, 2019