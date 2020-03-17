ALLEN, Joyce Florence
(nee Skilton):
Joyce's family are sad to announce her passing, in her 90th year, at Kensington Court Rest Home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the loved wife of the late Maurie; beloved mother of Diane and Michael Staite, John and Kath Allen, and Stephen Allen and Nina; loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Rest in Peace dear Mum"
Grateful thanks to the staff at Kensington Court for their kindness and wonderful care of Joyce. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile St East, Nelson, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1.00pm. No flowers by request.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 17, 2020