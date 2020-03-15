MURPHY, Joy Elizabeth
(nee Williams):
Peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020; aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of Noel Cleghorn. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Rhonda, Steve and Suzie, Grant and Amy. Nanny Joy of Caitlin, Isabelle, Reagan. Daughter of Joy Barlow. Step-sister of Stephanie, Sharyn, Stephen, and Garry. Cherished friend of Gilly, Jeanette, and Louise. The family would like to thank Dr James Chisnall, nurses Josh, Ellie, and Sarah for your care of Joy. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, Nelson, on Wednesday, March 18, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 15, 2020