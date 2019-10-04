KOTUA, Josephine
Te Oiroa (nee Parata):
Sunrise 09.11.1930
- Sunset 17.09.2019
Sadly passed away at her home in Nelson surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late William Te Rangihaeata Kotua. Mother of Marara, Ruth, Frank, Roy, Dawn, Anahera, Dianne and Loma. Grandmother of many loving mokopuna, friend of many. Mum has been laid to rest in Ruakohatu Urupa, Waikanae. After a beautiful final few days in Whakarongotai Marae, as were her wishes.
Haere atu ra, haere atu ra,
moe mai ra e kui moe mai ra.
Special thanks to Nelson Public Hospital and The Wood Hospital for their wonderful care of our Mum. Also gratitude to Dr Hayes and our friends support.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 4, 2019