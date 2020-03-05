Joseph BUCKLEY

Death Notice

BUCKLEY, Joseph (Joe):
Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his 86th year. Loving and cherished husband of Coral; father and friend of Peter, Michael, and Karen; father-in-law of Sandra, and Shane; loving grandfather (GDad) and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Condolences to 27B Bledisloe Ave, Stoke, Nelson. A funeral service to celebrate Joe's life, will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 5, 2020
