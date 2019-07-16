STURKENBOOM,
Jos "Constable Jos":
It is with great sadness that I said goodbye to my best friend and wonderful husband. Jos passed away surrounded by all his loving family on July 13, 2019, aged 60. Loved husband and soulmate of Joanne, awesome proud dad of Luke, and Alex, dearly loved son and son-in-law of Gerry and Ali, and Sjanny De Young, loved and treasured brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Lynda, John and Delwyn, and Paul and Janet, a special nephew, uncle, cousin, and trusted friend of 'Sam' and 'Milo'. Jos was loved and respected by his many friends, colleagues, and the West Coast community who have been a special part of Jos' life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Coast Special Olympics would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to c/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 11 Domain Terrace, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jos' life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High Street, Greymouth, on Friday at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 16, 2019