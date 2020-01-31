SUTHERLAND, John Peter:
Passed away peacefully (surrounded by his loving family) on Saturday 25 January 2020; aged 83 years. Loved and treasured husband of Margaret for over 60 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Ian and Lynette, Julie and Bryan. Deeply loved Pop of Brendan, Brianna, Taylor, Bailey, Jordan and their partners Astrid, Ethan, Tash, Shilah, and Lara. Special Pop to Riley, and Montana. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Diane, Lynette, Annabelle, Kira and Crystal. As per John's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 31, 2020