John PHILP

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about John's passing - I fondly remember John..."
  • "Condolences to the family of John with remembrance of The..."
    - Mike Edridge
  • "Dear Pippa and family Our very sincere condolences on..."
  • "So sorry to read about John. Thinking of you..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Old St John's
320 Hardy Street
Nelson
View Map
Death Notice


PHILP, John Robert Mills:
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Thursday February 27, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Pippa; cherished father of Sarah, Matt and Nick, and father-in-law of Graham and Marcia; much loved brother of Paddy; adored grandfather of Max, Liam, Katie, Lily and Walter. A celebration of John's life will be held at Old St John's, 320 Hardy Street, Nelson on Wednesday March 4, at 2pm. Huge thanks to the wonderfully caring and supportive staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be gratefully received. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.